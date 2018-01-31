Beware ICO Lawyers, You're The Next Target
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton recently gave an extraordinary speech at the 2018 Securities Regulation Institute in Washington, D.C., reiterating his concerns about the ICO marketplace while also adding a new twist to his ICO combat plan — hit the lawyers involved, and hit them hard.
Clayton’s stridency could not have been clearer concerning initial coin offerings, the method by which startups or other parties can issue cryptographic...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login