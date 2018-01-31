Expert Analysis

Beware ICO Lawyers, You're The Next Target

By John Reed Stark January 31, 2018, 12:55 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 12:55 PM EST) -- It's gatekeeper liability redux at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and ICO lawyers should be watching their backs.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton recently gave an extraordinary speech at the 2018 Securities Regulation Institute in Washington, D.C., reiterating his concerns about the ICO marketplace while also adding a new twist to his ICO combat plan — hit the lawyers involved, and hit them hard.

Clayton’s stridency could not have been clearer concerning initial coin offerings, the method by which startups or other parties can issue cryptographic...
