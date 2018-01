Climate Change Starting To Emerge As A Bankruptcy Issue

Law360, Wilmington (January 29, 2018, 6:07 PM EST) -- Climate change issues are beginning to make an appearance in corporate bankruptcy cases, with companies citing environmental regulatory obligations and unusual weather events as contributors to their predicaments, and the frequency of such cases is expected to accelerate with smaller regional business suffering the most at first, experts say.



While experts say they’ve yet to see a major Chapter 11 case that cites climate change in a macro sense as a primary cause for the filing, reasons that include unexpected or atypical weather-related events or obligations...

