IP Group Of The Year: Jones Day

Law360 (February 1, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- Jones Day secured a record $2.5 billion patent infringement jury award for Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC and argued before the U.S. Supreme Court that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can't choose which challenged patent claims it may review, earning the firm a spot among Law360’s Intellectual Property Groups of the Year.



The firm represented SAS Institute Inc. as the software developer argued before the high court in July that the PTAB’s final written decisions must address all of the patent claims that are challenged in America Invents...

