The Top In-House Hires Of January

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 3:56 PM EST) -- January's notable legal department hires included new general counsel at multimedia content publisher XO Group Inc., biopharmaceutical company MyoKardia Inc. and security services group Securitas AB.



At Capital One Financial Corp., Matthew Cooper succeeds John Finneran Jr. as general counsel on Thursday, according to a January company filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cooper has worked at Capital One since 2009 and has served in senior roles within the legal department. On the same day, Finneran moves from his current role as general counsel to the...

