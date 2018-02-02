GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 12:15 PM EST) -- Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase announced they will join forces to start an independent health care company, a longtime employment defense attorney launched a new cellphone app that she hopes will provide workers with a safe space to report sexual harassment, and Lyft's general counsel shared with Law360 how she responds to friends who five years ago doubted her decision to join a transportation network company that was part of an unfamiliar industry. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have...

To view the full article, register now.