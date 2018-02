Dickinson Wright Nabs IP Expert From Squire Patton Boggs

Law360, New York (February 16, 2018, 5:00 PM EST) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC has broadened its intellectual property bench with a former Squire Patton Boggs LLP attorney whose early experience on nuclear submarines at the U.S. Naval Academy catapulted a more than 20-year career preparing and prosecuting patent applications in the electronic, software and mechanical industries.



A.J. Moss joined the firm’s Phoenix office as a member in January and is joined by of counsel Lucius Lockwood, who also practices intellectual property law. The pair previously worked together at Squire Patton Boggs, where Moss practiced for 14...

To view the full article, register now.