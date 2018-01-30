Understanding Tax Reform's Impact On Pass-Through Income

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 11:49 AM EST) -- A key element of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, is the reduction in the effective federal income tax rate on certain qualified business income (QBI) earned by individuals either directly or indirectly through pass-through entities, including partnerships and entities treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes, such as LLCs and S corporations. This reduction is effected by two provisions of the TCJA: the decrease in the federal income tax rates applicable to individual taxpayers, with a new maximum rate of 37 percent, and...

