UK Banks Told To Rethink Plan For 1.7M Risky Mortgages
The FCA urged lenders to find ways to encourage the nearly one in five homeowners with interest-only mortgages to contact their bank about repayment options, after it found that lenders have failed to reach 70 percent of customers, according to a review published on Tuesday. The agency has prioritized reviewing the issue as more and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login