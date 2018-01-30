UK Banks Told To Rethink Plan For 1.7M Risky Mortgages

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 1:04 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it is concerned that banks are not doing enough to provide repayment plans for 1.7 million interest-only mortgage customers under threat of losing their homes.

The FCA urged lenders to find ways to encourage the nearly one in five homeowners with interest-only mortgages to contact their bank about repayment options, after it found that lenders have failed to reach 70 percent of customers, according to a review published on Tuesday. The agency has prioritized reviewing the issue as more and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular