UK Banks Told To Rethink Plan For 1.7M Risky Mortgages

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 1:04 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it is concerned that banks are not doing enough to provide repayment plans for 1.7 million interest-only mortgage customers under threat of losing their homes.



The FCA urged lenders to find ways to encourage the nearly one in five homeowners with interest-only mortgages to contact their bank about repayment options, after it found that lenders have failed to reach 70 percent of customers, according to a review published on Tuesday. The agency has prioritized reviewing the issue as more and...

