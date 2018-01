FCA Backtracks, Says It Will Publish Withheld RBS Report

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 3:56 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that it will publish in full a report into Royal Bank of Scotland PLC’s treatment of small businesses during the financial crisis, after the bank’s chief executive told a parliamentary committee that the lender will “not object.”



RBS chief Ross McEwan told lawmakers that the bank has submitted 1.5 million pages and 270,000 emails to the regulator's inquiry. (AP) The authority has long refused to release in full the independent review, called a section 166, that it commissioned into...

