KPMG, Carillion Staff May Face Prosecution, Watchdog Warns

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 3:07 PM GMT) -- Global auditing giant KPMG and accountants at Carillion PLC could face prosecution following the contracting company's collapse, the head of the U.K.’s accounting regulator indicated on Tuesday.



Stephen Haddrill, chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council, told a parliamentary inquiry that the regulator had all the resources it needed to pursue a swift investigation into members of staff at both companies. The FRC announced an investigation into KPMG on Monday after Carillion, a construction and services company, entered into insolvency on Jan. 15, revealing an £800 million...

