KPMG, Carillion Staff May Face Prosecution, Watchdog Warns
Stephen Haddrill, chief executive of the Financial Reporting Council, told a parliamentary inquiry that the regulator had all the resources it needed to pursue a swift investigation into members of staff at both companies. The FRC announced an investigation into KPMG on Monday after Carillion, a construction and services company, entered into insolvency on Jan. 15, revealing an £800 million...
