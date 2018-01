Dana Gas Tries To Snuff Out Judge's $700M Sukuk Ruling

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 6:08 PM GMT) -- Dana Gas PJSC asked a U.K. High Court judge on Tuesday to set aside his November ruling over a $700 million Islamic bond dispute that went against the United Arab Emirates energy firm because the company could not take part in the trial.



The energy company refused in 2017 to redeem $700 million worth of maturing Islamic bonds, known as sukuk, sold to investors including asset management giant BlackRock Inc., arguing they were no longer valid under Islamic, or Shariah, law. Judge George Leggatt ruled in November...

