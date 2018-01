BOE Chief Backs Partial EU Rule Equivalence For Finance

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 6:46 PM GMT) -- The European Union would benefit from a post-Brexit arrangement providing the U.K. financial services industry with partially equivalent rules and an independent dispute settlement system, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney told lawmakers on Tuesday.



Some regulatory equivalence would allow Europe to continue to benefit from the City of London ecosystem of financial services and the regulatory superstructure already in place, Carney told the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee.



“But we can recognize that over time there will be divergence, so the issue is how...

