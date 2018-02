Treasury Committee Tells FCA To Pony Up RBS Report

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 4:59 PM GMT) -- An influential British lawmaker told the Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday to publish a review of The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC’s controversial treatment of troubled small businesses by Feb. 16, after warning that the "genie is out of the bottle" on the long-awaited and oft-leaked report.



Nicky Morgan, the chairwoman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, told FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey at a hearing Wednesday that she would write to him “in the next couple of days” with a request to publish the...

To view the full article, register now.