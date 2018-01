DC Circ. Keeps Entergy Unit On Hook For Grid Payments

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 1:47 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision holding Entergy's Arkansas utility unit to millions of dollars in payments mandated by an electricity system agreement, rejecting arguments from Arkansas utility regulators that Entergy shouldn't have to pay because it withdrew from the agreement.



The Arkansas Public Service Commission had argued that Entergy Arkansas Inc. shouldn’t have to make the so-called bandwidth payments meant to evenly distribute electricity production costs under a system agreement between five Entergy utility units in the southern U.S. — payments...

