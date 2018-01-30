Irish Medical Device Co. Pockets €40M In Funding Round

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 2:43 PM EST) -- An Irish connected medical device company on Tuesday said it closed its latest funding round, led by European health care investor Gilde Healthcare, after reaping €40 million ($49.7 million) in investments.



According to the announcement by Dublin-based Foundry Innovation & Research 1 Ltd., known as FIRE1, new investors including investment company Gimv and venture capital firm Seventure Partners and existing venture capital investors Lightstone Ventures and New Enterprise Associates Inc., along with device company Medtronic, all contributed to the Series C funding round. New investor Gilde...

To view the full article, register now.