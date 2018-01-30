UK To Expand Bank Exec Rules To Insurers By End Of 2018

By William Shaw

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 6:50 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government will extend its existing rules aimed at boosting accountability for senior banking executives to cover the insurance industry by the end of the year, the Treasury said Monday.

The Senior Managers and Certification Regime, or SMCR, which has forced banks and building societies to bolster accountability in their top ranks since March 2016, will take effect against the insurance industry on Dec. 10, the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

Insurance companies already obey similar rules known as the Senior Insurance Managers...
