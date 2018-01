Cannabis-Focused SPAC MTech Acquisition Prices $50M IPO

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- MTech Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company seeking to acquire a business that services the cannabis industry, on Tuesday priced a $50 million initial public offering to fund its pursuit despite uncertainty over marijuana laws.



Represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, MTech offered 5 million units priced at $10 each. Proceeds could rise to $57.5 million if underwriters exercise an overallotment option to buy an additional 750,000 shares at the IPO price.



Orlando, Florida-based MTech said that, while not locked to any industry or...

To view the full article, register now.