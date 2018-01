A Guide To International Regulation Of Cryptocurrencies

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 3:49 PM EST) -- Over the past few years there has been a growing proliferation of cryptocurrencies. More recently, companies which may have limited access to fundraising through traditional methods are turning to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings as a means to raise funds.



However, this “cryptocurrency mania," especially new ICOs, has led (to some extent) to a regulatory backlash. Some authorities have issued total bans on ICOs, whilst others have decided to take a more observational approach to regulating the burgeoning industry. Notably, a number of regulators have issued...

To view the full article, register now.