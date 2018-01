EU Keeps Sri Lanka, Trinidad, Tunisia On AML Blacklist

Law360, London (January 30, 2018, 6:43 PM GMT) -- The European Parliament on Tuesday announced that it has voted for and Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago and Tunisia to continue to be included on a list of third countries considered to have “strategic deficiencies” to their anti-money laundering and terrorism financing regimes.



Members of the European Parliament, or MEPs, sitting on the committee on economics and monetary affairs and the committee on civil liberties, justice and home affairs, on Monday voted down a motion to remove the three countries from the blacklist.



The MEPs were...

