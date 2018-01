Aerogroup Pins Hopes On New Asset Auction Plan In Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (January 30, 2018, 9:02 PM EST) -- Women's shoe maker Aerogroup International Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that hopes for the confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan have dimmed and it is instead pursuing a sale and auction plan for its assets on a shortened schedule.



During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Gregg Galardi of Ropes & Gray LLP said the proposed plan of reorganization up for confirmation on Feb. 14 is becoming less tenable, prompting the shift in focus to the auction process, where the debtor hopes to achieve...

