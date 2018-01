Pfizer Expects $15B Tax Bill For Overseas Assets

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that under the new tax law passed by Congress in December, it expected to pay taxes of about $15 billion on assets stashed overseas.



The tax on the deemed repatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, will be paid over eight years, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The law will also lower the company’s effective tax rate to 17 percent in 2018, compared with...

