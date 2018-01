UPMC Must Cover Highmark Medicare Through 2019

Law360, Philadelphia (January 30, 2018, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania judge ruled on Monday that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center must continue to honor Medicare Advantage contracts with rival Highmark Inc. for six months past the expiration date stated in a 2014 agreement, ensuring that Highmark’s customers will maintain in-network coverage rates until the end of 2019.



Commonwealth Court Senior Judge Dan Pellegrini agreed with a petition filed by the Office of the Attorney General, which sought to resolve uncertainties about continued coverage. UPMC asserted that it could stop treating Highmark’s Medicare Advantage...

