Quinn Emanuel Ups Clerkship Bonuses To $105K

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 30, 2018, 4:21 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has raised the bar on clerkship bonuses, revealing Tuesday that it now pays judicial clerks a $105,000 bonus for joining the law firm and $20,000 more for those who have completed two clerkships, a raise that a name partner called "logical."



The hefty clerkship bonuses far outpace the industry standard of $50,000, which is offered by a number of BigLaw firms, and echo the large bonuses Susman Godfrey LLP unveiled in 2016 of $80,000 for attorneys who have completed one...

