German Watchdog Says Court Backs 'Wedding Rebate' Ruling

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 5:25 PM EST) -- Germany's competition enforcer said Monday that a federal court has backed its finding that supermarket operator Edeka abused its market power by demanding bonus payments and favorable terms, or "wedding rebates," from suppliers after a merger.



In a statement Monday, the Federal Cartel Office, or the Bundeskartellamt, called the 2014 case against Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. KG a "landmark" for unfair-trading enforcement and said the Federal Court of Justice on Jan. 23 confirmed the regulator’s decision. FCO President Andreas Mundt said that laws prohibiting companies...

