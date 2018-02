IP Group Of The Year: Archer Law

Law360 (February 2, 2018, 4:09 PM EST) -- Archer Law achieved a massive victory this year when the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a Federal Circuit decision holding that the trademark of an Asian dance-rock band was protected by the First Amendment’s free speech clause, landing it among Law360’s Intellectual Property Groups of the Year.



Archer Law’s pro bono client Simon Tam, the lead singer of “The Slants,” was handed a win in June when all eight high court justices ruled that a provision under the Lanham Act prohibiting the registration of trademarks that...

