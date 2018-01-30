Pa. Justices To Hear Philly Sweetened Beverage Tax Challenge

Law360, Philadelphia (January 30, 2018, 2:06 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court will decide the fate of Philadelphia’s controversial tax on sweetened beverages, the justices announced Tuesday.



After being rebuffed by two lower courts, the American Beverage Association and a set of other challengers will have one last chance at overturning the 1.5-cent-per-ounce tax on sugary drinks and diet sodas.



“We are heartened by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to determine the legality of the Philadelphia beverage tax,” attorney Shanin Specter, who represents the challengers, said in an email. “While the city of Philadelphia has...

