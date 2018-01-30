Senate OKs Trump Judge Pick Without Home State Support

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 30, 2018, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Senate bucked a decades-old tradition Tuesday by confirming President Donald Trump’s choice for an Eighth Circuit vacancy without the support of a home-state Senator.

Tuesday’s 56-42 vote sends Minnesota Justice David Stras to the Eighth Circuit bench, making him Trump’s 13th appointee to a federal circuit court. Stras is the first circuit court nominee in decades to be confirmed without the support of both home state senators, a Judiciary Committee tradition. That tradition may be the latest casualty in procedural Senate battles over the pace...
