Taft Stettinius Gets Rid Of Nonequity Partner Tier

Law360, Grand Rapids (January 30, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has decided to leave behind its partnership structure with both equity and nonequity partners that it had adhered to for more than 25 years, in order to move to a single-tier system that only includes equity partners, the firm announced Tuesday.



Taft Stettinius currently has 415 attorneys, of which more than 100 gained equity and voting status as of Jan. 2, the firm said. The mass move of attorneys from nonequity to equity partner happened following a unanimous vote by the...

