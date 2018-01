Dog Walking App Company Fetches $300M From SoftBank

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:20 PM EST) -- A SoftBank investment fund has invested $300 million in an app that connects dog owners with dog walkers and dog sitters, the canine care app said Tuesday, a move that puts the Japanese company in the chairman’s seat on the app’s board of directors.



The app, Wag, was founded in 2015 by two brothers and has since expanded from its initial launch sites in New York and Los Angeles to more than 100 cities across the U.S. According to its website, Wag allows people to hire...

