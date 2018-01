Geico Beats Ex-Worker's Vertigo Disability Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court gave Geico a quick win Tuesday in a suit alleging the insurer refused to accommodate a call supervisor with intermittent vertigo, rejecting the employee's argument she should have been allowed to work from home.



U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell granted Geico summary judgment on worker Susan Morris-Huse’s claims that the company ignored its duty under the Americans with Disabilities Act to accommodate her Meniere’s Disease, a disorder of the inner ear.



The judge's order noted that the ailment caused Morris-Huse bouts...

