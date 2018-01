EPA Coal-Plant Effluent Rule Deadline Delay Draws Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for delaying implementation of the first federal limits on the levels of toxic metals in wastewater that can be discharged from coal-fired power plants, including mercury, lead and selenium.



The EPA violated the Endangered Species Act and the National Environmental Policy Act when in September it delayed by two years — until 2020 — certain compliance dates associated with the 2015 Effluent Limitations Guidelines and Standards for the Steam Electric Power Generating Point...

