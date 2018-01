Kellogg Beats Ex-Worker's Disability, Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 2:42 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal judge Tuesday awarded a Kellogg Co. unit a quick win in a fired employee’s suit claiming she was discriminated against because of her age and a disability, saying evidence showed she wasn’t performing her job well enough.



U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia awarded summary judgment to the Kellogg Sales Co. in Darla Strauthers’ case accusing the company of age and disability bias and retaliation after she was fired from a food manufacturing facility in Kansas City.



Strauthers, born in 1962, was warned about...

To view the full article, register now.