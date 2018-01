Ex-Teva Exec Didn't Violate CFAA In Sharing Info With Lover

Law360, Philadelphia (January 30, 2018, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday threw out a Computer Fraud and Abuse Act claim against an ex-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. executive facing claims that she shared trade secrets with the CEO of Apotex Inc. during the course of their romantic relationship.



U.S. District Judge Timothy Savage said that the CFAA limited claims to individuals who access a protected computer without authorization, whereas ex-Teva regulatory affairs director Barinder Sandhu did have authorization to access the information that she ultimately shared with Apotex CEO Jeremy Desai....

