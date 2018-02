Lewis Brisbois Nabs Baker Donelson IP Pro

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 3:31 PM EST) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP is expanding its intellectual property capabilities with the addition of a Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC shareholder with an extensive background defending intellectual property rights, and particular experience in litigating Hatch-Waxman pharmaceutical matters.



Nigamnarayan “Nigam” Acharya joined the Atlanta office of Lewis Brisbois as a partner in the intellectual property and technology practice, according to the firm’s Jan. 30 announcement.



Acharya’s practice includes both litigation and client counseling in a broad range of intellectual property issues, with particular...

To view the full article, register now.