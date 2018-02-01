By Robert Duda Jr. and Terry Smith February 1, 2018, 10:04 AM ESTLaw360, New York (February 1, 2018, 10:04 AM EST) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision in Manitowoc Company v. Lanning, 2018 WI 6 (Jan. 19, 2018), continues a noteworthy trend of broadly applying Wisconsin’s strict statute governing noncompete agreements, Wis. Stat. § 103.465, to all manner of competition restrictions between employers and employees. In the latest case, Wisconsin’s highest court held that an employee nonsolicitation clause, or employee “nonpoach” provision, constituted a noncompete agreement subject to Wisconsin’s notoriously demanding restrictive covenant statute. More specifically, the court held that the nonsolicitation of employees clause prevented the...
An Expansive View Of Noncompetes At Wis. High Court
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login