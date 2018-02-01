An Expansive View Of Noncompetes At Wis. High Court

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 10:04 AM EST) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s recent decision in Manitowoc Company v. Lanning, 2018 WI 6 (Jan. 19, 2018), continues a noteworthy trend of broadly applying Wisconsin’s strict statute governing noncompete agreements, Wis. Stat. § 103.465, to all manner of competition restrictions between employers and employees. In the latest case, Wisconsin’s highest court held that an employee nonsolicitation clause, or employee “nonpoach” provision, constituted a noncompete agreement subject to Wisconsin’s notoriously demanding restrictive covenant statute. More specifically, the court held that the nonsolicitation of employees clause prevented the...

To view the full article, register now.