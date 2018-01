4th Circ. Gives Va. Firefighter A 2nd Shot At Harassment Suit

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Tuesday revived a Fairfax County, Virginia, firefighter’s suit alleging she was harassed by a supervisor and that the county later punished her for lodging a formal complaint, saying she presented enough viable evidence for a jury to hear the case.



A three-judge panel overturned a year-old ruling by U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga awarding the county summary judgment over firefighter Magaly Hernandez’s suit alleging that it was responsible for the hostile work environment she was subjected to in violation of Title VII....

