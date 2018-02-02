About My Paycheck: The Lurking Retaliation Risk

Law360, New York (February 2, 2018, 10:32 AM EST) -- In the coming weeks and months, employers should prepare to answer their employees’ paycheck questions, understanding that these conversations could give rise to Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour retaliation claims. Such claims arise when employees question whether they have been properly compensated in accordance with, among other things, overtime and minimum wage laws, and then face some type of adverse employment action (termination, demotion, etc.).



Under the law, employees do not have to use any magic words (like overtime or minimum wage)...

