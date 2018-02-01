Expert Analysis - Series

What I Learned In My First Year: A Judge's Example

By M.C. Sungaila February 1, 2018, 11:58 AM EST

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 11:58 AM EST) -- This article is part of a continuing series featuring attorneys' true-life tales from the earliest days of their legal careers.

Here, Mary-Christine "M.C." Sungaila of Haynes and Boone LLP reminisces about the lessons she learned just after law school while serving as a clerk for a district court judge, and about how the judge's words — and actions — have continued to resonate over the course of her career.

Law school taught me how to think like a lawyer, but Judge Alicemarie Stotler, the judge for...
