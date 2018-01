SEC, DiCarmine Announce Tentative Deal Over Dewey Fraud

Law360, Los Angeles (January 30, 2018, 10:17 PM EST) -- Former Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP executive director Stephen DiCarmine has reached a settlement in principle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over fraud claims, his attorney said Tuesday in a letter asking a Manhattan federal judge to stay the SEC’s case while both sides work out the deal’s details.



DiCarmine is due to respond to the SEC’s allegations on Feb. 2, but his counsel Michael H. King of Locke Lord LLP asked U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni to pause the litigation so that both parties...

