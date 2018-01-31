EU Firms Ditching Final Salary Pensions, Regulator Warns

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 2:20 PM GMT) -- Employers in most European countries are abandoning pension schemes that guarantee a specific annual income in a trend that poses a threat to future retirees, a leading insurance regulator has warned.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said in a report on Tuesday that there is a “continuous shift” toward employers transferring pension risks and costs onto their own staff in the “vast majority” of European Union member states.



Companies are turning their backs on defined benefit plans, which pay a guaranteed sum based on...

