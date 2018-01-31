EU Firms Ditching Final Salary Pensions, Regulator Warns
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said in a report on Tuesday that there is a “continuous shift” toward employers transferring pension risks and costs onto their own staff in the “vast majority” of European Union member states.
Companies are turning their backs on defined benefit plans, which pay a guaranteed sum based on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login