EU Launches Roadmap For Greener Finance, Investment

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 5:59 PM GMT) -- An expert group appointed by the European Commission set out on Wednesday its strategic recommendations for pushing financial services into sustainable investments in a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030.



The Commission will now implement a plan to steer banks toward environmentally-friendly finance and investment by March.



The EU's executive arm's "high-level expert group on sustainable finance" recommended establishing an investment classification system to define what is sustainable and where investments are needed most.



The group published a report on Wednesday,...

