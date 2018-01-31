EU Launches Roadmap For Greener Finance, Investment

By Mariko Iwasaki

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 5:59 PM GMT) -- An expert group appointed by the European Commission set out on Wednesday its strategic recommendations for pushing financial services into sustainable investments in a program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

The Commission will now implement a plan to steer banks toward environmentally-friendly finance and investment by March.

The EU's executive arm's "high-level expert group on sustainable finance" recommended establishing an investment classification system to define what is sustainable and where investments are needed most.

The group published a report on Wednesday,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular