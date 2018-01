British TV Star Lands Funding For HBOS Fraud Suit

Law360, London (January 31, 2018, 6:21 PM GMT) -- British television celebrity Noel Edmonds has secured funding to bankroll his plans to sue Lloyds Banking Group PLC for up to £300 million ($426 million) for fraud, the former "Deal or No Deal" star said Wednesday.



Edmonds' law firm said the former game show host had received a seven-figure sum from Therium Capital Management Ltd. to cover the cost of taking the claim to trial, after efforts to mediate the dispute fell apart. The former game show host claims he suffered losses because of fraud perpetrated...

