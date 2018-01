Fujifilm Takes Over Xerox In $6.1B Joint Venture Deal

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 2:26 PM EST) -- Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Wednesday it will take control of Xerox Corp. through a $6.1 billion deal that involves an existing joint venture between the companies and establishes an industry giant in the printing, document and workplace solutions market.



Under the terms of the deal, the existing joint venture, known as Fuji Xerox, will become a subsidiary of Xerox after Fujifilm sells its 75 percent stake in the joint venture. Xerox will in turn change its name to Fuji Xerox, and Fujifilm will acquire 50.1 percent of...

To view the full article, register now.