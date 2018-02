Rio Tinto Denies Report's Claim It Avoided $700M In Taxes

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Dutch nongovernmental organization's report that mining company Rio Tinto engaged in a scheme to avoid more than $700 million in taxes through its control of a Mongolian mine "contains a number of unsubstantiated and incorrect allegations," the company said Wednesday.



The emailed statement came in response to a new study by the Netherlands-based Center for Research on Multinational Corporations, known as SOMO. The organization accused Rio Tinto of pressuring the Mongolian government into signing deals "detrimental to its own interests" — deals that allowed the company,...

