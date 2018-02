Fed. Circ. Revives NY Hospital's $6.6M Tax Refund Suit

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 5:11 PM EST) -- A New York hospital got closer to retrieving $6.6 million from the Internal Revenue Service after the Federal Circuit punted its lawsuit back to a lower court Wednesday, saying that previously withheld payroll taxes the hospital had to return to medical residents can be reimbursed.



The New York and Presbyterian Hospital had suffered an initial loss in September 2016 when the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled that while § 3102(b) of the Internal Revenue Code indemnifies employers against claims for taxes withheld under the Federal...

