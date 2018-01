CDC Director Resigns Amid Report Of Tobacco Investments

Law360, New York (January 31, 2018, 12:58 PM EST) -- Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald resigned as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday after a report that she had made controversial stock purchases, including the purchase of shares of a tobacco company one month into the job.



Within three months of assuming the leadership role, Fitzgerald had bought thousands of dollars worth of shares in Japan Tobacco, as well as drugmakers Merck & Co. and Bayer, insurer Humana, and food distributor U.S. Foods Holding Corp., Politico reported Tuesday. Department of Health and Human...

