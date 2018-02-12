Contingency Fees Make Patent Enforcement Accessible

Law360, New York (February 12, 2018, 12:43 PM EST) -- For many small entities, startup companies and universities, patent litigation is simply too expensive to pursue. In fact, it can be cost prohibitive just to get an opinion from outside counsel to assess whether patent litigation is warranted. For those who can afford to litigate their patent rights, the pressure on law firms for billable hours and increased profits can sometimes have clients questioning who is the real enemy. Contingency fee patent litigation eliminates these concerns by providing patent holders the ability to assess and enforce...

To view the full article, register now.