House Bill Would Make TCJA Individual Tax Cuts Permanent

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., has introduced a bill that would make permanent the individual tax cuts enacted as part of Republicans’ recently passed tax cut legislation.



H.R. 4886, the Permanent Tax Cuts for Americans Act, introduced Monday, would indefinitely extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s individual cuts, set to expire in December 2025. It has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee and has the support of 43 co-sponsors, all Republicans.



“Today, we're giving our friends on the other side of the aisle...

To view the full article, register now.