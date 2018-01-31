House Bill Would Make TCJA Individual Tax Cuts Permanent
H.R. 4886, the Permanent Tax Cuts for Americans Act, introduced Monday, would indefinitely extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act’s individual cuts, set to expire in December 2025. It has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee and has the support of 43 co-sponsors, all Republicans.
“Today, we're giving our friends on the other side of the aisle...
