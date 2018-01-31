UK's Antitrust Watchdog Hiring In Scotland

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 31, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom’s antitrust enforcement agency is set to add two dozen or more employees in Scotland as it prepares for Brexit, the head of the agency announced Wednesday.

Andrea Coscelli, the recently installed head of the Competition and Markets Authority, said Wednesday the additional 25 to 30 employees in Edinburgh will bulk up the office considerably. The CMA anticipates that the increased staff will help the agency prepare for Brexit, the announcement said, and the additional staff will work on both Scotland-specific matters and competition...
